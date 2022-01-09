Recalling Desmond Tutu's Warmth as Indian Christians Face Rising Intolerance

Travelling to the western hemisphere, whenever I would be asked that cringe-inducing question “What is your religion?” I had one standard response: “I was a Catholic for five days a week for 12 years of my life.”

This was my way of conveying the religious syncretism that I was raised in in Bombay: studying both testaments of the Bible at my Catholic convent school, going to Hindu temples during exams and other religious festivities, being absent from school to celebrate Saraswati Puja at home by offering my books to the one-inch-tall metallic idol, and attempting to observe at least one day of fast during Ramzan.