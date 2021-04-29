Is India ‘Hesitating’ to Get Remdesivir From Bangladesh? Why?

Two Indian states, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, have requested for permission to import Remdesivir, the anti-viral drug from Bangladesh. With COVID cases exploding all over the country, particularly in major urban centres in Maharashtra, Delhi and other states, the frantic effort to source Remdesivir from all available sources has acquired greater momentum.

Remdesivir is the only drug approved so far, for the treatment of COVID patients in life-threatening stages. Though not a silver bullet for a definitive cure, the anti-viral drug has been tested on patients with positive results.