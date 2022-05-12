Religion & Law: How Both SC & HC Fail To Uphold Secularism

Five, it irrationally concludes that “it is impossible to instil scientific temperament into young minds so long as any proposition such as wearing of hijab or Bhagwa are regarded as religiously sacrosanct and not open to question.”

Six, it brushes aside the very important argument raised regarding the freedom of expression, the right to privacy and the right to dignity, which are all fundamental rights elaborated in a catena of decisions by the Supreme Court. It says, “The petitions we are treating do not involve the right to freedom of speech and expression or the right to privacy to such an extent…”

Seven, it uses the hurtful expression “insistence on wearing … of headgear … may hinder the emancipation of … Muslim women in particular".