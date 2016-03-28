Bishnupriya Dutt on Her Father Utpal Dutt’s Seditious Side

As the numbers swelled in front of the administration buildings —which got named ‘Freedom Square’ by the students —the protest slogans got louder. On the day of the release of Kanhaiya and subsequently Umar and Anirban, the slogans of Azadi and ‘Red Salute to Comrade’ resonated around the quiet forests that encase the 100 acres of the premier University campus.

A number of my colleagues at JNU felt that while the ‘azadi’ slogan is inclusive, the slogan ‘Red Salute Comrade’ could be alienating for those who do not adhere to a left ideology, though the three students arrested and released on bail have no problems in announcing their communist ideological commitment. All who gather at these events, however, echo the slogans, and the same number of hands go up with ‘azadi’ as they do with ‘red salute’.

Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirban’s speeches after their release also came with a positive voice, an understanding of a state’s mechanism to punish if you do not adhere to a consensus-based democracy. What makes a prison experience for people who believe in a left ideology a positive experience, which adds to their general optimism about the world? Why does the state fail to ‘reform’ the communists by taking them to jail, violating the natural justice system?

There is no remorse in going to jail, in risking their own careers —and in a world where students, scholars and performers are ready to align with state and corporate powers to become entrepreneurs or artpreneurs, how do they, the believers, stand aside and critique the system?