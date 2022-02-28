3 Reasons Why Nitish Kumar Would Want To Be Opposition's Presidential Candidate

Will a united Opposition field Nitish Kumar as the candidate for the election of the president scheduled later this year? While Kumar shrugged the media query when he was asked in Patna, saying that he has nothing of the sort in mind, the fast-changing political scenario is hinting otherwise.

The five-year tenure of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind will end on 25 July and rumours are rife about how the Opposition is planning to put a united face to rein in BJP.