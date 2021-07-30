RBI’s Mastercard Ban: Overkill, With A Touch of Protectionism

Further down in the statement was the announcement creating an RBI Data Sciences Lab comprising experts and budding analysts, internal as well lateral. It is not every day that conservative regulators are open to engaging lateral experts and budding analysts. There was no explanation of the motivations for this decision or the problem the RBI was trying to solve. Exceptional data breaches or impediments for the regulator in accessing payments data weren’t reported or cited.

A sledgehammer visible in the statement was confirmed the next day, 6 April, 2018, by the notification on Storage of Payments System Data. Issued with the alacrity reminiscent of an emergency, the notification said, “All system providers shall ensure that the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them be stored in a system only in India. This data should include the full end to end transaction details / information collected / carried / processed as part of the message / payment instruction. For the foreign leg of the transaction, if any, data can also be stored in the foreign country, if required.”