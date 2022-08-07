RBI Monetary Policy: Necessary for Appearance but Unlikely To Make Difference

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation underplays the real inflation in India. The wholesale price index (WPI) inflation was 15.18 percent in June 2022 and has been running in excess of 13.5 percent for the last six months. India's economy-wide inflation (measured by the GDP deflator, which is the difference between the nominal and real GDP growth rates) was in excess of 10 percent last year.

From this wider, and real, inflation perspective, the RBI is much more off-track on the inflation front.

If one goes into the real reasons for inflation, it becomes clearer that the current high inflation in India is largely the result of supply-side dynamics in the real economy.