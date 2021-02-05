RBI Monetary Policy: How to Ensure Policymakers Don’t Mess Up?

The RBI stood pat on the policy rates in Friday’s (5 February 2021) policy meeting. The rate cut cycle is largely over and it is widely expected that monetary policy will focus primarily on liquidity management in 2021. While the RBI highlighted several upside risks to inflation stemming from cost push pressures, we believe that any interest rate moves are unlikely in the near-term, even in the case of a surprise increase in inflation given the RBI’s commitment to focus on growth.

The RBI also assuaged fears of a disruptive withdrawal of liquidity from the markets while stressing that it is committed “to foster congenial financial conditions for the recovery to gain traction”. Such forward guidance is commendable given that the focus now shifts to the normalisation of liquidity conditions as the economy recovers in FY22.