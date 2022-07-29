'Rashtrapatni' Row: India's MPs Can Do Themselves a Favour & Respect Parliament

The ugly spat in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over the usage of the term “Rashtrapatni” to address President Droupadi Murmu, by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress legislature party in the lower house, was eminently avoidable. For one, Chowdhury made the remarks outside the House and sought to make amends by describing it as a “slip of the tongue”, in addition to attributing it to a lack of proficiency in the Hindi language. Normally, the issue should have died down, after the usual point-scoring.

However, given the confrontational nature of the relationship between the government and the Opposition, the issue has now snowballed into yet another controversy between the two sides. In Parliament, it’s not unusual for both the government and the opposition benches to indulge in finger-pointing and point-scoring, but the issue is rarely allowed to get out of hand. It requires the cooperation of floor leaders and some deft handling by the Speaker of the House. None of this was on display in the Lok Sabha.