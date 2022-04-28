Ramzan: In Search of Lost Time With Kachalu, Kebabs & Metro Ride to Jama Masjid

Like the other iftaar staple, 'Kachalu', or fruit chaat, it should be made well ahead of the iftaar time so that the daal soaks in the flavours and becomes mushy, yet each grain remaining separate and intact. The kachalu, too, requires a fine balance of textures and flavours, the crunchiness of a grape offset by the softness of a banana or a pulpy guava. However, the crowning glory of the kachalu is the sendha namak that, along with a generous squeeze of lime juice, truly elevates it.

Some might hold the humble 'Dahi ki Phulki' to be a poor cousin of the 'Dahi barha' (or bara, as it’s pronounced with a softer ‘r’ by genteel begums in Uttar Pradesh, such as my Nasho Khala in Aligarh), but I think it’s a superior dish by virtue of its sheer simplicity. Yes, it doesn’t have the plump rotundness of the dahi bhalla or even the disc-like roundness of the barha, but in its coming together of many flavours, it is unsurpassed.

Then there are the unevenly shaped, none-too-elegant 'Besan Phulkis' (made from a slurry of besan, water, salt, chillies and a smidgeon of zeera) dunked in a watery yoghurt base spiked with salt, red chillies and crushed garlic (always, always crushed to release its aroma fully and not chopped), topped with a sprinkle of freshly roasted zeera ... can the fasting faithful ask for more?