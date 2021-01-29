For India’s Muslims, Will New Mosque Near Ayodhya Offer New Hope?

The ceremony on Republic Day 2021 in a village near Ayodhya, to kickstart the construction of the mosque, was in complete contrast to spectacles that are the hallmark of events associated with the campaign and construction of the Ram temple.

The watershed event, marked by the planting of trees and hoisting of the Indian tricolour, at the site allotted to representatives of the Muslim community on directions from the Supreme Court however, was a simple affair not accompanied by either religious ceremonies, or VIP presence.

While this has to do greatly with the fact that in Islam there are no rituals that mirror Hindu ceremonies of shilanyas or bhoomi pujan, the decision to formally initiate the project on Republic Day 2021, and not on any ‘regular’ day, is extremely significant.