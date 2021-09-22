Rajasthan’s Child Marriage Law Is Vote Politics At the Cost of Women

Some days should be recorded as black days in history. On 17 September, 2021, the Rajasthan government passed a law to register child marriages. Yes, the same act that the Indian Constitution sees as a cognisable offence. It looks like while the whole world is trying to end the age-old evil of child marriage, Rajasthan is breaking all records to present itself as a child marriage-friendly state.

Here is a simple analogy to understand the controversy around the child marriage law: a person commits a cognisable offence and asks that the authorities do not punish him, but rather register the offence he has committed. Leave alone cognisable offences, a common crime, such as forging the papers of someone’s property, can’t be legitimised by simply registering the property under the criminal’s name. But that’s exactly the premise of the law passed by the Rajasthan Assembly.