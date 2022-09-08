Rajasthan Elections & Three 'R's: Can Congress and Sachin Pilot Get Them Right?

Indian politics over the years has seen voters develop a natural dislike for the ruling or the incumbents, often stirring the pot for ‘anti-incumbency’ sentiments.These seem to be justified as governments generally fail to ensure last-mile delivery as promised previously. However, the last few years have seen how political parties cleverly and craftily managed to buck it - even in those states that have seen a flip-flop of powers.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, BJP in Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh are prime examples of how they challenge the periodic power oscillations in the state. Other parties including All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also managed to roar back to power.

Then what makes them storm back to power even after a deluge of anti-incumbency? Most of them, if not all have implemented an aggressive redressal mechanism to pacify the anti-government sentiments before going to the polls.

Months before the state elections, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Bengal had launched an influential online campaign titled programme ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ enabling citizens to directly lodge concerns and voice their grievances to her by filing e-complaints.

Manohar Lal Khattar's BJP government in Haryana also worked on similar lines six months ahead of polls by launching SARAL portal to resolve public problems timely.