Rajasthan Congress Crisis: With Gehlot Out of Race, Can Party Have Any Chance?

The political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress took a major turn as Ashok Gehlot camp's plans of thwarting attempts made by the Gandhi family to anoint Sachin Pilot as his successor backfired, kicking him out of the party's presidential race for once and all.

In a late night drama that unfolded in Jaipur, Gehlot loyalist MLAs, totalling around 90, put in mass resignation just before the scheduled Congress Legislature Party(CLP) meeting was held to pass a resolution to empower the high command to name the next Chief Minister(CM) of Rajasthan. They contended that any such meeting was premeditated and should've been called only after the elections are held. Amidst deadlock, the observers had returned to Delhi.

Ironically,Gehlot, known to be a loyalist, was handpicked by the Gandhis themselves to contest for the Congress President post after being touted a favourite who could win the elections hands down.