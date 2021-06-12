Is Congress Doing Enough to Ensure Sachin Pilot Doesn’t ‘Decamp’?

If sources are to be believed then Priyanka Gandhi told Pilot that his supporters would be accommodated in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and some of them would find a place in Chief Minister Gehlot’s government. Political and organisational appointments are due in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan can have 30 ministers in all, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who himself is in charge of 10 ministries including the all-important home and finance portfolios. The state has 21 ministers as of now, including the Cabinet and state ministers. So, nine more can be accommodated as ministers.

Moreover, various appointments are to be made including that of district Congress presidents; other major political appointments are also to be made.In fact, there is ample space to accommodate Pilot’s supporters.