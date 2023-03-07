Rahul Gandhi In UK: Post Bharat Jodo, Global Outreach Makes A Case For Democracy

He said, “There is suppression of voice everywhere in India, an example is the BBC documentary. If BBC stops writing against the government, everything will go back to normal.” He added, “Journalists (in India) are intimidated, they are attacked, they are threatened. Journalists who toe the line of the government are rewarded.”

Similarly, he could not escape questions on the war in Ukraine. While he supported India’s foreign policy he was clear that the basic principle of Russia was that ‘we don’t accept your relationship with the West, so we will challenge and change your boundaries.’ He said China has the same mindset. “China does not want us to have relations with the US so it threatens us” and ‘takes away 2000kms of our territory.’ I may find it hard to admit but his maturity, clarity of thought, principle and belief in India is quite noticeable.

It was quite surprising that despite the criticism and often abusive barbs he faces in India, his faith in India remains deeply confident. In fact he responded strongly to a question on authoritarianism in India, ‘it’s our problem, its internal and the solution will come from us.”

During his Cambridge lecture, while comparing USA and China and their methods of production: the former being a democratic one and the latter a coercive one, he maintained India would reconceive production within a democratic system.

During his talk in the Parliament, he said, “The future of India is very good, as long as we can take care of this turbulent period we are going through where our structures are being attacked. I think India has tremendous economic potential, also as a particular way of looking at things, can inform other people about a non-violent and accommodative approach. I think those are very powerful things in the 21st century where you see an increase in violence, where you have people not listening to each other, countries not listening to each other.

There is a solid space for India and I am quite optimistic except for this turbulent phase of closing down voices which we are fighting and I am confident we will win."

“In the DNA of our country we are affectionate and loving.”

(Nabanita Sircar is a senior journalist based in London. She tweets at @sircarnabanita. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)