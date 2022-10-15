Understanding Rahul: Behind Bharat Jodo Yatra Is a Man Scorched by Loss and Pain

In October, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) placed advertisements in multiple Kannada newspapers to demean and devalue Rahul Gandhi. The move was in reaction to the positive response the Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far received in Karnataka.

There was nothing new in this attack on the Congress leader as ridiculing Rahul Gandhi and stripping him of trustworthiness has been one of the most successful campaigns in Indian politics in the last two decades. But the fact that advertisements had to be placed in newspapers to create a dent on Rahul Gandhi’s image revealed why calling him ‘Pappu’ may not cut it anymore.

A significant shift seems to have happened in people’s perception of Rahul Gandhi, making mere name-calling and gossip ineffective. Public opinion seems to have changed, and the BJP seems to have lost grip over the narrative.