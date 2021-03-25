Dear Govt, Why Not Try New Architecture for NaBFID? Let’s Innovate

Those who forget history find themselves condemned to repeat it – I was in my 20s when this truism was seared into my memory over the blood-curdling scream, ‘Hayo Rabba’ (O God), in Tamas, the epic tele-serial on India’s partition.

Over the years, I’ve found myself muttering it under my breath every time our economic rulers have repeated the same failed statist policies, over and over and over again. So, I felt another stab of despair when the government announced a brand-new Development Finance Institution (DFI), grandly called the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID). Sigh, one more acronym added to the failed string of IDBI, IFCI, ICICI, IDFC, and IIFCL.