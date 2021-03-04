Govt Now Says ‘Decontrol, Privatise, Empower’. What’s Changed?

Frankly, while it may have appeared counter-intuitive, there was a somewhat cruel explanation for this ‘love of the State’. Indeed, it was India’s abiding incongruity – at one level, we suffered under a super State that had kept us poor, but at another level, that grinding poverty also kept us in bondage to the State.

The Indian State had become a two-headed monster – its bigger, more visible and ferocious head was vindictive, while its smaller, softer head was also the ultimate anna-data/mai-baap, which also fed and protected the vulnerable. Our State had transformed into a post-Independence ‘neo zamindari’, or new-age landlordism, which exploited mercilessly, yet when violence became intolerable, its victims had no option but to crawl before the perpetrator, begging for mercy.