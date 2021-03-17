Why is India Not Allowing All Adults to Take the COVID Vaccine?

Chirag taley andhera (there is darkness right under the lamp that gives light) is a powerful Hindi muhavra or proverb. It fits Pune’s COVID-19 reality. Because the city which has been devastated by the virus is also the cradle of the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is waging a heroic battle across the globe to obliterate this health menace.

SII was founded in 1966 by the redoubtable and colourful Dr Cyrus Poonawalla. He was spectacularly successful. Today, SII is the world’s largest producer of immuno-biologicals at 1.5 billion doses per annum. Two out of every three children on earth receive at least one vaccine produced by SII. Now helmed by his enterprising son, Adar Poonawalla, SII took a bold gamble with the yet-to-be-approved Oxford vaccine in the second half of 2020. He secured nearly USD 800 mn dollars to pile up a large inventory of the in-trial medicine. “I got 600 million doses worth of glass vials ahead of time and locked them in my warehouse by September,” he told BBC News.