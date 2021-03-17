Why is India Not Allowing All Adults to Take the COVID Vaccine?

Have you been to Pune? It’s a charming, quaint city whose 2000-year existence is a microcosm of India’s turbulent history. The Khaljis, Tughlaqs, and Bahamani Sultanate ruled for 300 years, until the Marathas wrested control in the chequered 1600s. Through that century, the Bhonsle family, the Adil Shahi dynasty, and the Mughals jostled for the levers of power.
In 1818, Pune was conquered by the British, a precursor to what would befall the rest of the country. Half a century later, Indian nationalism, led by Gokhale and Tilak, was born in Pune. Mahatma Gandhi served several jail terms at Yerwada and the Aga Khan Palace during the Quit India movement. Ba and Mahadev Desai died there. Even the Mahatma’s assassin hailed from Pune.
Currently, Pune has almost 25,000 active COVID-19 cases, the highest for any city in the country. Nearly 4.50 lakh Puneites caught the virus through the previous 12 months. Today, one in every eight new infections in the country is occurring there, adding up to about 3000 fresh cases every day. Its 10,000 deaths are next only to Mumbai and Delhi.
Chirag taley andhera (there is darkness right under the lamp that gives light) is a powerful Hindi muhavra or proverb. It fits Pune’s COVID-19 reality. Because the city which has been devastated by the virus is also the cradle of the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is waging a heroic battle across the globe to obliterate this health menace.
SII was founded in 1966 by the redoubtable and colourful Dr Cyrus Poonawalla. He was spectacularly successful. Today, SII is the world’s largest producer of immuno-biologicals at 1.5 billion doses per annum. Two out of every three children on earth receive at least one vaccine produced by SII. Now helmed by his enterprising son, Adar Poonawalla, SII took a bold gamble with the yet-to-be-approved Oxford vaccine in the second half of 2020. He secured nearly USD 800 mn dollars to pile up a large inventory of the in-trial medicine. “I got 600 million doses worth of glass vials ahead of time and locked them in my warehouse by September,” he told BBC News.
Pune could be called the Detroit and Seattle of India, with its vigorous auto and information technology industries. Understandably, a large fraction of the city’s 2.5 million workers is in the organised sector – easy to tag, track, and monitor. So, if Pune could vaccinate just 5 million adults (out of a total of population of 7 million) quickly, it would vanquish COVID-19 – completely, totally, comprehensively. Now take a deep breath, and look at a few key numbers:
We are all terrified about an imminent second wave in India. But mercifully, this time the infections are unusually concentrated. Just 13 districts are reporting more than 200+ cases every day. Even if we take an average of 3-4 million adults per district, that’s a total vaccination of about 100 million doses to achieve “universal immunisation” within these hotspots to arrest the second wave.
But there’s one huge wrinkle that’s holding up everything. Our policy-makers have banned universal access to the vaccine. An adult cannot simply walk in and take the shot. He or she must be either 60 years plus or morbidly ill. Which is a shame.
In fact, the tragedy is put in sharp relief when you juxtapose the following facts since India began vaccinating (I am using approximate, rounded-off numbers as of the day of writing this piece):
