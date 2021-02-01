Budget 2021: ‘Superwoman’ Delivers, With ‘Main Hoon Na’ Backstop

But a DFI is a failed idea from a State-dominated India of the 70s/80s. Recall how IDBI, IFCI and ICICI had to be scrapped or remodelled. Why repeat the folly? Wouldn’t it be better to create a deep, liquid bond market for very long-term capital? Perhaps set up an intermediary which could function like a market-maker providing two-way quotes, instead of the discredited DFI? And anyway, we had set up NIIF just a few years ago with a similar objective. It’s barely begun to show results. Why not focus more energy there, strengthen it, as opposed to setting up one more entity which could take several years to get going? Remember, we also have to set up the bad bank, which again could take several months to see the light of day. So, instead of getting trapped in setting up new entities, shouldn’t we get more juice out of existing institutions?

Step up capital expenditure on public projects; don’t baulk if that goes up to Rs 5.54 lakh cr.

Generously spend over Rs 1 lakh cr each to build roads and railway assets aggressively.

More than double the healthcare budget to Rs 2.24 lakh cr.

Just spend, spend, and spend. Don’t worry if you hit a deficit of 9.5 percent this year, and 6.8 percent next year. And don’t be in a hurry to consolidate too soon. Tell the market that you will glide down to 4.5 percent only by 2025-26.