'Radical Since Childhood, Hard-Headed': J&K Dossier on PSA Against Fahad Shah

The Public Safety Act (PSA) dossier against incarcerated Kashmiri editor Fahad Shah accuses him, among other things, of “having radical ideology right from your childhood”, and not reporting on stories “related to good governance, or positive intervention by” the Indian government.

The document, which is undersigned by District Magistrate Srinagar, and forms the basis of Shah’s further internment under the controversial preventive detention law, offers a crucial insight into the Jammu & Kashmir government’s ways of looking at journalists in Kashmir at a time when critics accuse the administration of trying to throttle independent media.

“There have been many occasions when you have promoted separatism through your articles, tweets and social media posts, thus clearly trying to advance your own radical ideology,” the dossier reads. “You have been found guilty of misguiding common masses by circulating fake news against the government and its policies. A journalist is one who lifts the curtains of darkness, but you are always trying to bring the people in dark by misrepresenting facts.”