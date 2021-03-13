How Far Will India Go to Fulfil Quad Goals, with China Watching?

The Quad declaration, in the form of the joint statement issued after the first summit of the Quadrilateral Grouping (Quad) on Friday, is tantamount to the declaration of the New Cold War between the US and its allies and China. This is the first ever joint statement by a Quad meeting which has, till now, been notoriously shy of coming out with anything “joint”.

The statement defining the “spirit of the Quad” declares that the battle is “for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values and unconstrained by coercion.” Just who the adversary is, is something we have to infer since the only reference to China, is the suggestive one to “South China Sea.”