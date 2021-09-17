US-India Partnership: A Lot Rides on First Real Modi-Biden Meet at Quad Summit

Against a dizzying array of geopolitical developments directly affecting India’s security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will meet in-person for the first time next week for the Quad summit, along with leaders of Japan and Australia.

The summit on 24 September will be followed by a 50-minute bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden during which a range of issues will be discussed starting with the security situation in Afghanistan post-US departure, COVID-19, the danger of sanctions against India under a US law to the implications of the latest security pact of US-UK-Australia announced on Wednesday, 15 September.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to attend the White House meeting.