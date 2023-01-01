Qala & Parental Abuse: A Tragic Tale of Validation We Often Seek but Never Get

In a dark discourse, dim lights dance the day Qala is born — the only alive child out of the two. The twin male is lost to a chaotic demise following which their distorted mother — Urmila clasps Qala firmly. Equal parts haunted, equal parts grateful — on the surface, her embrace appears to be an amalgamation of two extreme emotions. Losing a newborn so early, and yet being thankful that, at least, one was alive and thriving.

For those of you wondering the context of this narration, this is a tale portrayed in Netflix's December release, Director Anvita Dutt's 'Qala'. As the story progresses, Urmila’s initial cuddle appears a cryptic clench symbolising regret. A whisper, perhaps to her own daughter — “It should have been you who should’ve died and not him.”