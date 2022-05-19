Putin & NATO: Does Russia Really Face a Threat From Finland & Sweden?

The only analogy that really fits the situation is the one related to soccer about scoring self-goals. That is what Russian President Vladimir Putin has done by pushing Finland and Sweden to seek membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

In one fell swoop, he will have doubled Russia’s border with the alliance he considers hostile, by adding 1,340 km, ie, the length of the Russia-Finland border. Sweden does not have a direct border with Russia.

Recall that Putin has been complaining about the eastward expansion of NATO for the past decade and more.