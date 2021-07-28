Puri has Drinking Water Taps, But It’s Not New York or London Yet

Puri, the holy town on the east coast of India, is a popular religious destination because of the Lord Jagannatha temple and related activities, such as the just-concluded Ratha Yatra. Throughout the year, it hosts both religious devotees as well as tourists who come to the coastal town.

Unlike large metropolitan cities across the globe, Puri is a small town with a population of 2.5 lakh. It faces a slew of challenges such as poverty, waste management, housing, water, mobility, unemployment, and issues related to sustainability.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the ‘SUJAL: Drink from Tap’ mission, which aims to provide potable drinking water round the clock to those residing in the Puri municipal area. The town now has 400 water fountains to encourage drinking water from the tap and curb the use of plastic water bottles carried by the crores of tourists who visit Puri annually.