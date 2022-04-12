Punjab Agriculture Is Missing Out on a Mega Sector – Medicinal Plants

Punjab has always been a front-runner state in modernising agriculture. It is referred to as one of the most successful celebrated stories of the Green Revolution. Many serious deliberations have contributed a fair share of criticism and applause for the Green Revolution. But the depletion of underground water, soil microflora, and health due to monoculture of rice and wheat in the Kharif and Rabi seasons respectively remain the existing threat.

Crop diversification is vociferously advocated by a vast array of agricultural experts to replace the agricultural area under paddy with other potential crops. But assured marketing with the support of mandis, almost stable yields, high R&D, and easy accessibility to the resources make paddy and wheat the most suitable choice for farmers, and the discourse on crop diversification gets limited only to seminars and articles.