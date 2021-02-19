Cong Puducherry Crisis & Politicisation Of Constitutional Offices 

For some time now, the idyll of Puducherry has been simmering with political dissonance that posited the Raj Nivas against the elected representatives, much like in Delhi.

The contentious subject of cooperative federalism has an added context in ‘half-states’ like Puducherry or Delhi, where matters pertaining to land, police and public order are not in the control of the elected government, and are instead reposed with the Home Ministry of the Government of India, via the gubernatorial office of the Lieutenant Governor.