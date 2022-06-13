Prophet Remarks & UP’s 'Bulldozer' Model: India Loses in This Cycle of Violence

On 28 May, upon the completion of the third year of his second term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I have spared no effort in my service to the nation in the last eight years. I have neither allowed, nor personally done any such work that will make you or even a single person of India hang their head in shame.”

Modi may not have personally done anything, but he has certainly allowed a series of things to happen under his prime ministerial watch. It has now reached a flashpoint and brought India – not just his government – unprecedented humiliation globally. Furthermore, the country is becoming communally combustible. God forbid, it could flare up with the touch of a matchstick.