Prophet, Qatar, MF Husain, and Tendency to See Tolerance as Secularism

Soon after some Arab countries objected to the comments by two Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons on the Prophet of Islam, the Hindu rightwing accused Qatar of hypocrisy for giving refuge to artist MF Husain. The painter, alleges the Hindu-right, indulged in offensive depiction of Hindu deities.

He had not requested for the citizenship of Qatar; it was an honorary conferment, certainly not in lieu of his Indian nationality. His exile was tragic not only because he was hounded out by members of Hindutva organisations, but also because his acceptance by the liberals was conditional.

Husain insulting Hinduism and Husain being a pristine representative of secularism are both flawed premises.