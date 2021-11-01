Priyanka’s UP Outreach Shows Women Are Emerging as a Strong 'Vote Bank'

Call it realpolitik or call it an idea whose time has come, "seven promises" has a whole new meaning in India.

Traditionally, the "saat vachan" (seven vows) is part of the wedding vows Hindu couples in the northern parts of India go through as they circle a holy fire announcing their matrimony. But last month, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flagged off her party's "Pratigya Yatra" (journey of vows) ahead of the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh next year with a new set of "seven promises", at the Centre of which lie women as a potential vote bank.

Congress is desperate to win back support from people in the state that has housed the so-called pocket boroughs of the Nehru-Gandhi family. It is now upping the ante in electoral politics in the state by challenging caste-based parties, such as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party on the one hand, and the Hindutva-based appeal of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the other. The Congress now needs all the luck and efforts to change the caste or religion-based appeal, and gender may be just what the doctor ordered – at least as a pilot project ahead of general elections due in 2024.