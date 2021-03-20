How Priyanka Chopra Became India’s ‘Biggest’ Crossover ‘Export’

For her, impactful productions matter. They have allowed her both freedom and time to grow her own rapidly flourishing business. That’s a big, largely underreported aspect of the savvy PC image.

Priyanka is now, highly sought-after as a savvy female global tech investor. Her investments in multiple ventures may have not yet fully fructified. But there is no doubt that her investment in dating app Bumble has already reached stratospheric valuations. Priyanka does more than invest. Her added strength is her considerable heft as the brand ambassador, game-changing for an app that has given Tinder sleepless nights.