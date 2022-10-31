PM Narendra Modi Must Take Bold Actions and Give India 'One Nation, One Police'

The Prime Minister and the Home Minister recently addressed a 'Chintan Shivir' at Surajkund in Haryana, which was attended by the Chief Ministers, Home Ministers, and senior officers of the central and state police organisations. The idea behind the 'Shivir' was to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters.

The utility of such interactions cannot be doubted. It is a matter of concern that some of the challenges on the internal security front have been haunting us for several decades. There have been multiple insurgencies in the north-east for the last about seventy years. The Maoist problem has been troubling us for the last nearly fifty years. Jammu & Kashmir has also been having a separatist movement, aided and abetted by Pakistan, for the last nearly thirty years.