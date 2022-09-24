Modi Gets Mamata’s ‘Clean Chit’: What It Means For Opposition & Bengal Politics

It is an universal truth that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. Even so, it was astonishing to hear Trinamool Congress(TMC) Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an avowed critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi till the other day, suddenly express her high opinion of him.

Earlier this week, Mamata declared that she believed that the PM was not responsible for the so-called 'excesses' of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) in probing cases of alleged corruption against Opposition leaders.

“The CBI is no longer under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). This agency is now run by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. ED has conducted 21 raids in Kolkata. The ED and CBI have registered 108 cases in one month. I believe Narendra Modi is not doing this. BJP state leaders are doing these things,” Mamata said.