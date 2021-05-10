How ‘Poster Boy’ PM Modi is Turning into a Cautionary Tale 

Then things began to unravel very soon after that. There was a sudden spike in cases due to a new, more potent Indian variant officially known as B.1.617, which was detected way back in October. The vaccine drive itself was beginning to slow and then news starting trickling that there was going to be a shortage. The “pharmacy of the world” was running dry.

It later turned out that amid the generous giving away of vaccines, we forgot to order enough vaccines for ourselves – or at least that’s what the CEO of the Serum Institute Adar Poonawala claimed in an interview to The Times in London. The government has since disputed the claim and Poonawala has tried to mumble his way around it with new clarifications.

The spike in cases, meanwhile, became a flood. The healthcare infrastructure across many states, which was already stretched, broke down completely with shortages in everything – beds, oxygen, doctors. The government was caught unaware but more importantly didn’t react proactively to it either. The ruling party – and to be fair, all the political parties - continued with their large election rallies focusing on the election battles in five states and their outcomes.

Neither did the central government immediately stop millions from congregating at the Kumbh mela, one of the largest religious gathering of people on the planet though they finally cut it short under pressure. They even went ahead with cricket matches and had a glitzy opening of a new stadium named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in his home state of Gujarat. The damage was already done.

As of writing this, we are registering more than 400,000 cases and 4000 deaths a day. And these are certainly undercounted and experts say it’s nowhere near its peak.