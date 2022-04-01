Presidential Polls: India’s Presidents Can Be More Than Just ‘Rubber Stamps’

The Rashtrapati may not have executive powers under the Indian Constitution, but s/he, as the mandated ‘First Citizen’ of the sovereign, can be the last and only check-and-balance recourse for protection against the paradoxes of liberal democracy and its misuse of power. It is sometimes misunderstood that a vote of the majority entitles the dispensation of the day to an authoritative expression of ‘what is right’.

On the contrary, the acid test for authoritative action can only be constitutional validity (or at least, constitutional morality). The Rashtrapati is duty-bound and empowered simultaneously by the oath or affirmation under Article 60, which states, “[I] Solemnly affirm that I will faithfully execute the office of President (or discharge the function of the President) of India and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and that I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of India”.

This is a priceless function that can ensure the healthy working of the twin pillars of democracy, ie, majority rule and the protection of minorities (or minority viewpoint), in order to delegitimise the possible regression towards majoritarianism.