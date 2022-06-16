Opposition Unity a Myth? Many Riddles Including Trust Deficit Stand In Its Way

Mamata Banerjee’s meet to discuss a joint presidential candidate has exposed the chinks in the Opposition’s armour. While 16 of the 21 parties did meet and started the process to anoint a consensus candidate, many prominent names skipped the discussion.

The contentious questions – whether such a front should include the Congress or not and who would lead the front, still remain unresolved.

Parties like Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), KCR’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Jagan Reddy’s Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Prakash Singh Badal’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) abstained.