Pranab’s Book Row: Why ‘Liberal’ Congress Needs A Literary Adviser

The latest row over the third edition of Pranab Mukherjee’s memoirs, My Presidential Years’ (Rupa Books) is a needless controversy bringing disrepute to the grand old party. The sibling rivalry turning into a Twitter war between Sharmishta and Abhijit Mukherjee was highly avoidable.

The Congress grapevine has it that some reckless leader[s] in Bengal Congress may have triggered the Vice President of Bengal Congress unit to go and publicly ask the publisher, Rupa Books, not to release The Presidential Years, till he went through it and vetted it. Abhijit may have been guided by a perceived adverse impact to his late father’s observations on the May 2021 Bengal polls. But in the process, he has caused acute embarrassment to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.