Post-Punjab, Congress Plan for Rajasthan & Gujarat Focuses On Pilot

Rumour mills are working overtime in Rajasthan, fierce battles are being fought on WhatsApp chat groups, and Twitter is flooded with all kinds of views and opinions about the long-due and imminent change of guard being speculated in Rajasthan since Ashok Gehlot took over the reins for the third time in the desert state.

Speculation and opinions of all colours and hues started pouring in after Sachin Pilot posted a picture of Speaker Dr CP Joshi and himself after a meeting at Joshi’s residence on September 23.