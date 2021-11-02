Pope, Tweets & Good Optics: What Modi’s Rome Visit Really Was About

With the traditional picture facing the Trevi Fountain where, according to the tradition, you are supposed to throw a coin if you want to come back to Rome, the G20 has come to an end. And, by the way, Rome is no more a city under siege because of the draconian security measures the Italian Government had put in place to ensure the safety of world leaders. According to official declarations, the summit has been a success, despite the actual decisions taken (or, according to activists, not taken) to save the planet from environmental disasters.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were again missing from the summit and they made an appearance only via Zoom. Italians commented they look like that character of a famous Nanni Moretti movie, a character wondering all the time if he'll be “noticed more if I go to the party or if I don't go”. They did not – nobody really missed them and the party went on in full swing.