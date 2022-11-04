Angry Indian Voters: Can Centre and State Governments Act Jointly To Calm Them?

This is precisely what Indians have indicated in the latest Anger Index— a quarterly survey conducted by CVoter. We asked Indian citizens who were they most angry with and given a chance to change one of them immediately, who would they pick?

The options for the respondents ranged between three layers of Governance viz Central government, State government and Local government followed by three layers of Govt heads Prime Minister, Chief Minister and, Local Mayor/Sarpanch and eventually ending with elected representatives at each layer: Sitting MP, Sitting MLA or sitting Corporator/Panchayat member. Thus, the 3x3 matrix of 9 layers of anti-incumbency is being mapped on daily basis across all States.

Survey responses were very interesting, and some insights indicated that the Indian voter still remains the most powerful enforcer of change in the world's largest democracy.