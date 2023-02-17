Police Reforms In Indian States: Nagaland's Crisis And An Uphill Task For Forces

The Northeastern state of Nagaland is rife with policing challenges. Firstly, it boasts of strong tribal loyalty that is virtually incontestable.

Secondly, the organisational structure in the state is predominantly Armed Police-centric due to historical reasons and the protection of traditional laws and customs as per Article 371A of the Indian Constitution.

Thirdly, shortages of finance lead to problems in fleet management, movement of manpower, and replenishment of perishable items like chemicals for forensic kits. Without the reimbursement of Security-related Expenditure (75% by MHA), the vehicle fleet would be immobile. Add to that, the inability to develop and sustain projects requiring regular replenishment eg, POL, mobile recharges, licensed softwares etc.

And finally, the hilly terrain makes navigation even harder especially when access is warranted on an emergency basis in cases.