Modi’s Popularity Dips, Yet Opposition Can ‘Gift’ Him a Third Term

But the fence-sitters’ unease is not harmful in the initial stages — that is, as long as they are still perched on the fence. It is when the faithful begin to show disappointment and discord that credibility, a leader’s protective armour, begins to fracture. And when this shield develops chinks, even invisible ones, it will become less effective in repulsing blows coming from the opposition. That is when a leader becomes defenceless.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still nowhere near the point of being defenceless. Nevertheless, for the first time since the inauguration of his premiership seven years ago, he is beginning to suffer from a credibility deficit. The opposition’s criticism has expectedly intensified. But that will not bother him.

PM Modi knows how to handle an opposition that still remains weak, splintered, leaderless and bereft of a superior agenda of development and governance. Nor will he worry much that the neutral group is becoming unhappy with him. For he knows that that group is by no means enamoured of the opposition either.