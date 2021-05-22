Questions About Modi: Domestic Despair Defines International Image

The questions are hushed and tentative because no one wants to be blunt at a time of India’s greatest crisis for fear of appearing insensitive and politically incorrect. India’s friends and admirers are deeply disturbed by images of choked hospitals and abandoned rural clinics, by bodies floating down the Ganges or simply hiding on its banks, and by the growing distance between the rulers and the ruled.

Almost too scared to lay blame and too afraid to untangle the web that brought India to a place of pity from a place of pride, the conversations have an element of surprise and shame.

Surprise because the country stands exposed at too many levels to count and shame because democracies are supposed to do much better by their people.