PM Modi's Speech on 1 Bn Vaccine Feat Only Shows Celebration, Not Contemplation

More than eight years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wowed India with the “glass is always full” allegory.

In an address to students of Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce in February 2013, the then Gujarat chief minister and BJP’s prime ministerial face began the political seduction of middle-class India.

Theatrically, picking up a glass of water, he told the audience, comprising not just the students, but millions of Indians hooked on live TV, and said, an optimist would say the glass is half full, while a pessimist would say it is half empty.