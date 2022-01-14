PM Modi Security: BJP Chief Ministers Attacking Channi a New Low for Democracy

What should have been a matter of grave concern, which could even be turned into an opportunity to correct gaps in the PM’s security setup, has become a Punch and Judy show of banal politics.

It doesn’t require blinding political insights to figure out the BJP’s motives for the unseemly spectacle that is unfolding over an issue that should be handled with gravitas and sensitivity. There are important elections coming up in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand in February-March. And the BJP is back to its old game of polarisation.

By invoking the spectre of Khalistan, it’s obvious that the party is trying to spook Hindus in all three states into a spiral of anxiety and security fears. The BJP has not discarded its anti-Muslim plank. It’s just added another fear factor to bolster its majoritarian appeal.

To understand why the BJP has resurrected the Khalistan card, it’s important to look at the political landscape of the battlefield where the upcoming elections will be fought.