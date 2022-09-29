PM Modi Or Constitution: What Explains India's Democracy In Dire Straits?

Modi may be wily in use of power, overreach, or work behind the scenes but the real issue is that our Constitution is fundamentally flawed, has ill-defined provisions, and a general lack of checks and balances that enables arbitrary ruling.
Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint
Over the past eight years, India’s democracy has taken a beating in several international rankings. Sweden’s Varieties of Democracy(V-Dem) Institute downgraded us to an “electoral autocracy” just last year, and America’s Freedom House labelled India as 'partially free.' This fuels the belief that Prime Minister(PM) Modi running roughshod over our Constitution, and that his Hindu majoritarianism is destroying India’s secular democratic traditions.
In a recent column in The New York Times titled “Modi’s India Is Where Global Democracy Dies,” Debasish Roy Chowdhury, a Hong Kong-based journalist, drew comparisons of the current regime with Nazi Germany. He alleged that the Modi regime “uses co-opted government machinery, disinformation and intimidation by partisan mobs to silence critics while dehumanizing the large Muslim minority, fanning social division and violence.”
Prime Minister Modi is only working within the confines of powers granted to him under the Constitution.
Consider the following constitutional defects that make India’s Prime Minister all-powerful. A country with a permanent Hindu majority has an inherently majoritarian Constitution. It creates a 'winner-take-all' government under the majority party led by the PM.
India’s Constitution also grants the PM all executive and legislative powers, making Parliament a mere rubberstamp. It gives PM the authority to appoint and control the President, ostensibly the country’s highest official. It allows the PM to handpick State Governors and control state finances. It also allows him to run his political party directly or with a handful of cronies.
The Constitution also gives the PM exclusive control over powerful investigative agencies, like the Central Bureau Of Investigation(CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and it grants him complete authority over the country’s Election Commission, the body that runs all central and state elections. The list is endless.
The previous popular prime ministers also took full advantage of these flaws in our Constitution. In 1951, Nehru’s use of the President’s Rule in Punjab set a precedent for the PM controlling state governments. Throughout his time in office, his refusal to grant the President any discretionary powers, even though such an Instrument was promised in the Constitution, led to the presidency becoming impotent.
Nehru pushed constitutional amendments through the Parliament to suit his programs--The First Amendment (1951) shielded his Zamindari Abolition Law from judicial review, and the Fourth (1954) gave the government the authority to seize private property, removing a fundamental right.
The most brazen example of arbitrary rule is of course Indira Gandhi’s Emergency. Her 42nd Amendment (1976) altered the balance of powers in favor of the PM so completely that the Constitution became unrecognizable.
As for Modi’s exploitation of his Hindu support, the writing has been on the wall since the beginning of the Republic. India’s citizenry is 80% Hindu; sooner or later this majority was going to flex its muscle.
Today, majoritarianism here is rising, not unlike in the rest of the world. For decades, various Indian political parties appeased our minorities, abused their vote banks to gain power, and fragmented society in the name of multi-party democracy.
Now that the Hindu majority vote has consolidated behind Modi, expecting him not to brandish his near absolute power is naïve. If India wants a less majoritarian country, and a restrained Prime Minister, we must fix our flawed Constitution.
(The author is Founder and CEO of the Divya Himachal group and author of ‘Why India Needs the Presidential System’. He can be reached @BhanuDhamija. This is a personal blog and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)