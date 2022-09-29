PM Modi Or Constitution: What Explains India's Democracy In Dire Straits?

Over the past eight years, India’s democracy has taken a beating in several international rankings. Sweden’s Varieties of Democracy(V-Dem) Institute downgraded us to an “electoral autocracy” just last year, and America’s Freedom House labelled India as 'partially free.' This fuels the belief that Prime Minister(PM) Modi running roughshod over our Constitution, and that his Hindu majoritarianism is destroying India’s secular democratic traditions.

In a recent column in The New York Times titled “Modi’s India Is Where Global Democracy Dies,” Debasish Roy Chowdhury, a Hong Kong-based journalist, drew comparisons of the current regime with Nazi Germany. He alleged that the Modi regime “uses co-opted government machinery, disinformation and intimidation by partisan mobs to silence critics while dehumanizing the large Muslim minority, fanning social division and violence.”

Prime Minister Modi is only working within the confines of powers granted to him under the Constitution.