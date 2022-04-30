PM Modi, Opposition & Fuel Prices: When Everyone Wants a Piece of the Pie

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised mostly Opposition-administered State Chief Ministers to cut Value Added Tax (VAT) rates on petrol and diesel in “national interest”, it predictably set off a political and social media slugfest.

Union Ministers took to social media to helpfully point out how BJP-administered state governments had reduced VAT rates after the Centre cut its taxes on petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10.

In November 2021, while Opposition-administered states didn’t do so, they were countered vehemently by Chief Ministers and their Finance Ministers in non-BJP run states, who talked about VAT remaining constant even while the Union government had increased taxes multiple times; they also talked about money owed to them by the Union government.

Earlier, various Union Ministers, when queried about why they didn’t cut taxes further, have often said that it was because of the UPA-era oil bonds that they needed to repay.