Farmers Protest: Why India Needs Modi to Be Pragmatic, Not Adamant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply at the conclusion of the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the two Houses of Parliament was keenly awaited, essentially for what he might say on the ongoing farmers' stir.

Would he be more placatory than what he said at the all-party meeting on 30 January that the government was "just a phone call away," while renewing the offer of continuing the dialogue process?

The question arose because the protesters regrouped in the interim and bounced back after the setback stemming from the events on Republic Day.

Eventually, Modi did not go any further and instead remained combative on the matter. He contended that the three contentious farm laws would improve the economic situation of farmers besides contributing to national growth.